DA suspends Drakenstein councillor Damon Mintoor over gender-based violence allegations

Cape Town - Drakenstein Municipality DA Ward 3 councillor Damon Mintoor, who is accused of assaulting his common-law wife, has been suspended by the party.

Charges of domestic violence and assault were lodged by Gillian April against Mintoor at the Paarl Police Station following an alleged altercation on February 24.

The case was provisionally withdrawn for further investigation but summons were issued for Mintoor last month and he was served with a protection order.

He is expected to return to the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on June 8.

DA regional chairperson, Koos Steyn said the decision to suspend him was taken on May 17 following an internal investigation.

“Pending the outcome of the case, the party decided to suspend the councillor from all party-related activities.”

Seraj Johaar, executive director of corporate services at Drakenstein Municipality, said: “The political party disciplinary process and the municipal disciplinary process will run concurrently alongside the police investigation.”

Johaar said the minicipality had vehemently denied that the Drakenstein mayor Conrad Poole had turned a blind eye to the assault case.

This after the Concerned Drakenstein Residents (CDR), which has been supporting April, alleged that Poole and the DA council were approached by her requesting assistance, but no action was taken.

Johaar said that Poole and the municipal Speaker Aidan Stowman viewed the allegations in a “very serious light'' and have previously requested Mintoor to take a leave of absence from council activity.

Stowman said: “The municipality wants to make it clear that we strongly oppose any form of violence and especially gender-based violence (GBV). We are outspoken activists against GBV and last year launched a 365 Days of Activism against GBV campaign."

CDR member Wentley September said Mintoor’s suspension is a victory.

“The TCDR will not rest until overall justice is reached.”

Mintoor declined to comment, and referred questions to the municipality.

Cape Times