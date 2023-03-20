DA to decide on Booi’s future

Cape Town - All eyes will be on the DA’s provincial executive committee (PEC) over steps it will propose against its member Malusi Booi whose office was raided in a fraud and corruption investigation. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis suspended Booi from his position as mayco member for human settlements on Thursday after police raided his office on Wednesday afternoon. Police seized his phone, along with that of his PA and another person who works in his portfolio. Documents were also taken.

Hill-Lewis said there was a meeting scheduled with the police in the hope of being briefed about the allegations faced by Booi as he had not yet been charged. He explained that the decision to suspend him was taken because the probe was “potentially serious”. “The SAPS informed me (Thursday) morning that the investigation is at an early stage, but is potentially serious and relates to alleged fraud and corruption in (human settlements),” said Hill-Lewis.

DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said the party “unreservedly condemns any and all irregular and illegal influences upon the execution of good governance.” Asked if the party would request Booi to step down from all political activities pending the police investigation or if any action would be taken, Simmers said he requested Hill-Lewis to take action as mayor in the DA-led municipality. “I’ve asked Hill-Lewis as mayor, but also as one of the deputy chairs in the province, about the proposed steps for the PEC to follow.

“He has requested time until this coming week starting from March 20. Then we will assess the situation,” he said. This comes as questions have been raised about how the party has handled matters with different members including councillor Nora Grose, who was charged for fraud and money laundering, and is out on bail. In September it emerged that the City had already paid nearly R500 000 in legal fees to defend Grose.

“It is easy for the DA to let go of black comrades and it is difficult to let go of their white counterparts. Look at the case of Grose. Not only is the DA-led city protecting her but it is still also paying for her legal fees because her case is still before the courts.” Council Speaker Felicity Purchase said: “The accusation of double standards is untrue, and the two matters involving councillor Grose and councillor Booi respectively, are at very different stages of process and progress; and also in terms of protocol.