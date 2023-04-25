DA to nominate ousted Phalatse as mayor, again

Cape Town - The DA says it will again nominate Dr Mpho Phalatse as its mayoral candidate in Joburg. This is after Al-Jamah councillor Thapelo Amad resigned as mayor following a short stint in the position, before he was expected to face a motion of no confidence.

Amad, who took over when Phalatse was ousted through a motion of no confidence, had barely spent three months in office. He was voted in by coalition partners including the ANC and the EFF. Premier Panyaza Lesufi maintained that the coalition remained strong despite Amad’s resignation.

“Councillor Thapelo did not resign because we are scared of a motion, we’ve got the numbers. There’s no single coalition partner that has left. “Any motion that was going to be tabled we were going to crush that motion, but if Cllr Thapelo feels that the interest of the coalition is compromised, and he feels that we need to keep this coalition intact and therefore he feels that he should step aside. We accepted that, reluctantly we must indicate,” he said. ActionSA welcomed Amad’s resignation and said it hoped this would open the door for a “stable coalition” that can oust the ANC-EFF in the economic hub of the country.

“Mayor Thapelo Amad ran away at night to avoid imminent removal by a successful motion of no confidence, saving embarrassment for the ANC-EFF coalition. His resignation is due to the direct and ongoing pressure from ActionSA. He did not resign voluntarily as mentioned in his resignation address,” said ActionSA. DA Gauteng chair Fred Nel said: “It is clear that during his short time in office, Amad fell far short of the requirements for the position. “It is disappointing that Amad, another puppet mayor, was manipulated by the ANC/EFF/PA coalition of corruption for their personal gain.