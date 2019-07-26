DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – By-elections in Gauteng and the Western Cape saw the DA win one and retain three seats, while the ANC won one seat. The Electoral Commission (IEC) released the results yesterday, which showed in Ward 2 in the Swellendam municipality, the DA won the seat from the ANC, with 57.91% of the votes cast, compared to 48.06% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout was 71.23%.

In Johannesburg, the ANC won Ward 109 with 51.15%. The DA retained Ward 54 with 68.59% compared to 65.72% in the 2016 Municipal Elections.

The DA also retained Ward 83 with 71.07% and Ward 112 with 46.82% of the votes.

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the victory in Ward 2 came shortly after two major wins in Hessequa and George in the Southern Cape.

“The ward became vacant after the ANC’s councillor was removed from his position for numerous transgressions. Our newly elected ward councillor, Mitchell Pokwas, and the campaign team worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to secure a spectacular win for the party.

“Voters from the community echoed their frustration at the ANC’s inability to make meaningful progress in the ward and showcased their need for change by electing the DA,” said Madikizela.

He said the DA was ready to replicate this win in the upcoming by-elections in the province.

ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said the vacant seat arose when the DA created a vacant seat through the removal of the sitting ANC councillor.

“We want to thank our supporters who came out to vote for us and who made sure that we continue to grow in Barrydale.

“Their support was heart-warming. We will not give up on them, or on opposing the DA, which is not interested in improving the social and economic situation of the poor,” said Jacobs.

The ANC had hoped its candidate, William Morris Riddles, would retain the ward.

Jacobs said high electricity bills and water tariffs, dusty roads, a critical housing shortage, the regular flooding of homes in winter and the evictions from farms aggrieved voters.