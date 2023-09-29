DA uses WCPP sitting to vent about delayed Sassa payments

The ANC in the legislature has called on their national counterparts to accelerate solving issues plaguing the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). They added that it was not enough for the DA to raise the issue for political expediency, action must follow.

This, during a sitting of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament (WCPP) on Thursday, where DA MPLs took turns slamming Sassa for its “inability to process payments efficiently on social security”. DA chief whip Wendy Kaizer-Philander said delayed disbursements of Sassa grants have become an enduring issue that has adversely impacted grant beneficiaries for a prolonged period. “In the light of this protracted and unacceptable state of affairs, the DA in the Western Cape has taken the proactive step of bringing this matter to the attention of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), and the purpose of this step is not political sensationalism, it is an action to demand accountability.

“It is an avid belief that the lack thereof has caused significant harm and distress to those vulnerable citizens and their families who rely on social security benefits for their well-being, and thus warrant an investigation and remediation by the SAHRC,” she said. DA provincial spokesperson on social development, Dan Plato, said the delay resulted in vulnerable people already at the mercy of poverty not being able to provide for their families. “Sassa’s system has often failed the public. And this is how the National Department of Social Development often treats the public, and in this case, the poor.

“No plan is in place for the poorest of our country. The elderly and vulnerable for days were unable to buy necessities such as food and electricity.” ANC MPL Ayanda Bans said regarding ongoing governance issues in the Postbank, they appreciated the minister’s intervention, but the issues had deep-rooted origins, and resignations and dissolution were not the sole reasons for the recent failure. “The call is to our counterparts in national government to accelerate solving the issue.

“Our duty as legislators is to support government efforts to a lasting solution, prioritising citizens, and not to be the source of division and sowing confusion, as some have done during the challenge. Together, we must address these challenges head on,” she said. “It is regrettable to note that the DA, in sponsoring this debate, has shown a lack of genuine concern for the affected grant beneficiaries. “It is not enough to raise the issue for political expediency; action must follow.”

The ANC said the social grant payment failure was not the only social development emergency in the province this month. “The recent storms that hit in the past week have left many displaced and in desperate need of assistance. Additionally, a total of eight fatalities caused by electrocution were confirmed during the recent storms.

“The DA-led Western Cape government’s lackluster response to this crisis is concerning. “The tragic loss of eight people due to inadequate housing conditions requires the government’s immediate attention.” Sassa did not respond to questions by deadline on Thursday.