Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has welcomed the sudden resignation of the City’s DA caucus chair, Suzette Little, saying the party had no reason to stand in front of her “anger”.

Little tendered her resignation to the party following its caucus meeting on Monday.

In her resignation letter, doing the rounds on social media, Little said she resigned “in light of the continuous motions, bickering and division within our caucus”.

The motion of no confidence tabled by the DA in Mayor Patricia de Lille was defeated after opposition parties and some DA councillors voted against it.

Among other reasons Little cited for resigning was that “the caucus is deeply divided and the events of the last few months also indicate that any form of unity is impossible and the divide is irreparable”.

She hoped her resignation would start a healing process “that we need and that we get back to focusing on the people who so desperately need our assistance”.

Little said she would continue being a DA councillor. She is also a Mayco member for Area North.

Little, in the letter, said caucus deputy leader JP Smith told Monday’s caucus meeting that the federal executive had agreed to the implementation of the John Steenhuisen Commission recommendations regarding the re-election of the caucus leadership.

“Having read the report, no such recommendation can be found,” she wrote.

Madikizela said the commission submitted a report to the DA’s federal executive and it recommended that a member of the party’s provincial executive committee be part of caucus meetings, and that there should be a re-elections of the caucus leadership.

He said the City’s caucus was “unsolvable”.

“We must start a process of re-electing caucus. We were going to deal with the caucus,” said Madikizela.

Little confirmed the letter. She said she asked Smith in Monday’s meeting to provide her with the recommendations for re-elections in writing - “he could not give it”.