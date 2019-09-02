DA Western Cape chairperson Anton Bredell File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – DA Western Cape chairperson Anton Bredell has weighed in on the ongoing spat between senior members in the party’s Knysna caucus, saying ward councillor Peter Myers and mayor Mark Willemse were acting against the organisation’s wishes. This followed a spat between DA constituency head Dion George and Myers after the recent by-election where the party experienced a major decline in support and the axing of former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies, among other issues. Myers and Willemse had supported the ANC’s motion to remove Bouw-Spies.

Myers returned to active duty as a ward councillor at the weekend following a month’s suspension by local government MEC Anton Bredell.

George said the outcome of the recent by-election in Ward 5 was “particularly brutal given the toxic narrative” where the allegations against Bouw-Spies were again raised.

He said the narrative had been driven by those who made “vicious and unsubstantiated” allegations that had resulted in Willemse and Myers voting with the opposition to oust Bouw-Spies.

George said the allegations that Bouw-Spies was implicated in corruption were found to be without substance by the DA’s Federal Legal Commission, nor could a forensic report withstand close scrutiny.

Bredell said: “No one from the DA Western Cape provincial leadership has given Peter Myers or Mark Willemse the permission to act as they have done thus far.

"Mark is acting against the wishes of the party. He is only looking after himself, his coalition partners, the ANC, and not representing the best interests of the broader Knysna community.

"This is evident in his decision to appoint Lindile Petuna as the human settlements manager for the Knysna Municipality.”

George said Myers and Willemse voted on the strength of allegations that had not been tested nor followed due process within the party.

“The party was placed into crisis because its mayor had just been irregularly removed and it wanted to retain the mayoralty for the DA.

"It was under these circumstances that councillor Myers nominated councillor Willemse. Myers speaks of the DA in the third person and appears to have decided that his analysis is somehow the front of all truths,” said George.

He said if Myers had a “smidgen” of integrity, he would vacate his seat and make himself available for election as a candidate for the ANC or KIM.

Myers hit back, saying: “This is a direct slur on my integrity and implies that I had no valid reason to vote with my conscience to remove Bouw-Spies.

"I have explained the veracity of the complaints and charges against Bouw-Spies. Mr George knows full well that these complaints are serious and well-founded and for him to claim otherwise is inexcusable,” said Myers.

“Dion George seems to be peddling the same old nonsense and believes the public will fall for his misdirection. I have seen the 116 pages of documentary evidence providing the prima facie case against Bouw-Spies. Bad-mouthing me is just in poor taste.”

He said Petuna was appointed according to normal recruitment processes and had nothing to do with the council.