File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Democratic Alliance has retained Ward 54 in the Camps Bay and Sea Point area along the Atlantic Seaboard following a by-election, the Independent Electoral Commission announced on Thursday. In another by-election in Ward 4 in Knysna, the ANC came out tops after receiving 60 percent of the vote.

The Ward 54 by-election was called after it became vacant due to the previous councillor's resignation.

The DA's candidate, Nicola Jowell, won with 88 percent of the vote. The Cape Party's candidate, Gavin Duncan Ford, received 9 percent, while the ANC's Donald Munro received 1.7 percent of the vote.

Despite DA concerns about slippage in their Sea Point heartland, they will be relieved with 88% of the vote in by-election. #Loadshedding frustrations helped too! #SouthAfrica — Daniel Silke (@DanielSilke) February 14, 2019