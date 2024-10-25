DA/ANC spats widen GNU cracks

The rift between the main coalition partners in what they termed the Government of National Unity (GNU) deepened on Thursday when the DA once again accused the ANC of not consulting other parties about the National Dialogue date following Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s announcement. Speaking ahead of the GNU’s Clearing House Mechanism meeting in Cape Town, a platform to resolve policy disagreements and any disputes, Mashatile said the first National Dialogue will be held on Reconciliation Day.

Mashatile said there would be a special Cabinet meeting next week to deal with issues of the National Dialogue. “The reason why we will have a special meeting of the Cabinet is because of the time frames in terms of proposals. The first sitting of the National Dialogue will be 16 December, that will be the inaugural meeting in terms of the proposals,” he said.

“So we felt the sooner the Cabinet discusses the matter, the better but the real Dialogue is proposed for next year. You will hear when the proposal is presented but it will still go to Cabinet next week on Wednesday,” Mashatile said. Helen Zille, who was not part of the Clearing House Mechanism, took to social media shortly after the announcement to express her unhappiness.

“We made it clear, from the start of the GNU negotiations, that the National Dialogue must be a joint initiative, planned and executed by the key GNU governance structures. “But here goes the ANC, unilaterally as usual, as if they won the election,” she said on X, formerly known as Twitter. This signalled yet another crack in the GNU less than a day after DA leader John Steenhuisen distanced his party from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s comments that "Russia is a valuable ally and friend" during bilateral engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

To this, Ramaphosa drew a line in the sand, telling the DA that it would not dictate the country’s foreign policy. Thursday’s meeting of the Clearing House Mechanism was meant to discuss terms of reference and also receive updates on the preparations for the G20 Summit, aspects of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, preparations for the National Dialogue, and discuss any urgent matters. Mashatile said there would be many issues to be referred to them for attention.

“As soon as we deal with terms of reference and composition, we will then be able to proceed accordingly. Today we did say we will deal with urgent matters.” Mashatile said one of them was the Bela Act, focusing mainly on clauses on language and school admission. He stated that once the structures dealt with those issues, they will report to GNU party leaders on how they were resolved.

“In instances where we are not able to resolve them, we will inform them we were not able to. “Hopefully, we will be able to resolve many of the issues as the Clearing House Mechanism for the leaders,” Mashatile said. In a statement after the meeting, the Presidency said all parties expressed appreciation for the work done by the Secretariat in coordinating the work of the Clearing House.

“It was agreed that the Secretariat should consolidate the views and enrich the terms of reference and that further deliberations must continue with regards to the Bela Act.” Meanwhile, the ANC said the formation of the GNU had been a critical step in ensuring stability and continuation of the State. Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the ANC recognised the GNU as an instrument not only for stabilising the country but also for reinforcing democracy.

She also said they emphasised the need to respect the head of the State. “Attacks on the Presidency undermine the constitutional order, destabilises governance and detract us from the national project of advancing our development agenda. “We call on all citizens, political actors and institutions to rally behind President Ramaphosa in the spirit of unity that defines the GNU and supports the broader national interest.”