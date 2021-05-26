Dad devastated after finding one-year-old son’s body in canal

Cape Town - The search for missing one-year-old Ivakele Xolose ended in tragedy on Tuesday, when his father found his lifeless body in a canal, just meters from their home.

Ivakele was last seen on Monday at around 3pm playing in front of his home.

At the scene on Tuesday, frustrated community members said they were not satisfied with police service in search efforts for the child.

Ivakele’s distraught father Siyabonga Ngwevela, 39, said the family was in shock.

“I was made aware of him missing around 3pm after coming from work, I immediately joined the community members who were searching for him.”

He said by 9pm, the search was halted.

“The matter was reported to the police and they promised to assist us the following day but in the morning when we went to ask for their assistance they said they don’t have resources to assist us and it is not their duty to assist.”

“We again searched for the body, I was the one who saw the body of my child in the water canal and it was a very devastating moment.”

“I am going to miss him very much, my bond with him was tight even now I still have his (image in my mind) calling me when he wants something to eat,” said Ngwevela.

Langa Safety Patrol chairperson Bandile Gcuwa said the community is disappointed with police service.

“The community including the family went to the police station to seek for assistance but the police did not pitch in. Imagine the pain of finding one of your (loved ones) dead.

“As the community, we call on Langa police station to co-operate with the patrol and the community. We will follow up with the matter of them not coming to assist us and we want to know the reasons and what failed from their side.

“The place where the child was found is not good at all, there is running sewage water and the fencing needs to be fixed again so that children would not go to that area,” said Gcuwa.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said an inquest case was opened for further investigation.

“Missing one-year-old Ivakele Xolose was found deceased (yesterday) morning in a water canal in Langa about 10m from their house.

“When he was reported as missing Bishop Lavis FCS, Langa SAPS members and a group of community members immediately started looking for him. His body was found in the canal by his father,” said Van Wyk.

Police did not respond to the questions about the community’s complaints.

[email protected]

Cape Times