The death of 26-year-old Nicolin Davids in an open field opposite the Heidelberg rugby stadium two weeks ago has angered residents, who planned to march to Heidelberg police station on Friday to demand that an independent detective from the provincial detective service take over the probe.
Davids’ stepfather, Hendrik Liebenberg, 49, said the family was left broken and still had many unanswered questions after the incident.
“His mother, Ezmarelda (Liebenberg), has been unable to talk and cries when she thinks of our son and how we found him. I went to the scene after the police were there and collected pieces of his brain. So I ask you, how did the police and forensic services do their work if pieces of our son were still lying around?”
Liebenberg said the investigating officer had only visited the family twice following the incident and they had not been provided with forensic report results. He said the family was unable to bury their son as the body was still with forensics almost two weeks after his death, and they would now only be able to hold a memorial service tomorrow.