Dams providing water to Cape Town 10% fuller than last year

Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 44.35% (2019: 39.83%), while the dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are a combined 62.6% (2019: 52.4%) full.

Anton Bredell, the Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, says the levels are dropping week on week as can be expected for this time of year.

“We have seen the end of the high demand summer season and we are now headed to the winter season. Historically that is when the Western Cape sees most of its rainfall.

"It remains unclear how much rain we will see this year so we continue to urge the public to consume water responsibly.”

The area that continues to show the worst data is the Gouritz river catchment area, which supplies water to large areas of the Karoo. Dam levels in the catchment area stands at 21.6% (2019: 19.3%).