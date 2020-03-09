Dams providing water to Cape Town 10% fuller than last year
Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 44.35% (2019: 39.83%), while the dams providing water to the City of Cape Town are a combined 62.6% (2019: 52.4%) full.
Anton Bredell, the Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, says the levels are dropping week on week as can be expected for this time of year.
“We have seen the end of the high demand summer season and we are now headed to the winter season. Historically that is when the Western Cape sees most of its rainfall.
"It remains unclear how much rain we will see this year so we continue to urge the public to consume water responsibly.”
The area that continues to show the worst data is the Gouritz river catchment area, which supplies water to large areas of the Karoo. Dam levels in the catchment area stands at 21.6% (2019: 19.3%).
Bredell has also welcomed a recent declaration of the drought as a national disaster by the national minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.
“We hope to see the decision translate to some funding that we can use to provide further assistance to disaster struck areas in the province.
"The worst affected continues to be the agriculture sector in some parts of the province including the northern part of the Matzikama region in the West Coast and the whole of the Central Karoo and Little Karoo.
"The provincial department of agriculture has been providing support to more than 1 700 farmers across the affected areas.”
|Major dams
|9/3/2020
|Previous week
|% 2019
|Berg River
|73.9
|75.9
|73.2
|Steenbras Lower
|66.2
|68.9
|51.1
|Steenbras Upper
|97.9
|98.1
|69.9
|Theewaterskloof
|57.7
|59.3
|40.6
|Voëlvlei
|61.3
|62.7
|64.6
|Wemmershoek
|61.0
|63.0
|60.0
|Total Stored Ml
|562 601
|577 387
|470 751
|% Storage
|62.6
|64.3
|52.4
Cape Times