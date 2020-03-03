Dams providing water to Cape Town a combined 63.8% full

Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 45.93%, while dams providing water to Cape Town are a combined 63.8% full.

Local government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the Gouritz River catchment area continued to report the lowest dam levels and stands at 21.9%.

“Towns in the Karoo and upper regions of the West Coast continue to rely largely on underground water, as has been the case for many years.

“Our department continues to provide support where needed. This includes addressing short-term challenges that may crop up when reservoir levels drop low,” Bredell said.

He added that load shedding had added new problems in some areas, with extended power outages leading to challenges.