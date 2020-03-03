Dams providing water to Cape Town a combined 63.8% full
Local government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the Gouritz River catchment area continued to report the lowest dam levels and stands at 21.9%.
“Towns in the Karoo and upper regions of the West Coast continue to rely largely on underground water, as has been the case for many years.
“Our department continues to provide support where needed. This includes addressing short-term challenges that may crop up when reservoir levels drop low,” Bredell said.
He added that load shedding had added new problems in some areas, with extended power outages leading to challenges.
The Voëlvlei Dam is 62.80% full, the Bergriver Dam is 75.32% full, the Theewaterskloof Dam is 58.7% full and the Clanwilliam Dam is at 29.8% capacity.
The dams in and around Cape Town form part of the Western Cape Water Supply System, which is an integrated and collectively managed system of dams, pump stations, pipelines, and tunnels.
In addition to servicing Cape Town, the system supplies water to towns in the Overberg, Boland, West Coast, and Swartland areas, and provides irrigation water for agriculture.
To contact the provincial Green Scorpions, email: [email protected] or 021 483 3506.
|Major dams
|24/2/2020
|Previous week
|% 2019
|Berg River
|78.5
|80.5
|76.0
|Steenbras Lower
|70.4
|72.7
|53.7
|Steenbras Upper
|98.6
|98.8
|70.0
|Theewaterskloof
|60.4
|61.5
|42.5
|Voëlvlei
|65.3
|67.4
|68.4
|Wemmershoek
|65.3
|67.4
|63.5
|Total Stored Ml
|592 346
|605 819
|492 762
|% Storage
|65.9
|67.4
|54.9