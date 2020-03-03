Cape TimesNews
File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Dams providing water to Cape Town a combined 63.8% full

By Staff Writer

Cape Town – The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 45.93%, while dams providing water to Cape Town are a combined 63.8% full.

Local government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the Gouritz River catchment area continued to report the lowest dam levels and stands at 21.9%.

“Towns in the Karoo and upper regions of the West Coast continue to rely largely on underground water, as has been the case for many years.

“Our department continues to provide support where needed. This includes addressing short-term challenges that may crop up when reservoir levels drop low,” Bredell said.

He added that load shedding had added new problems in some areas, with extended power outages leading to challenges.

The Voëlvlei Dam is 62.80% full, the Bergriver Dam is 75.32% full, the Theewaterskloof Dam is 58.7% full and the Clanwilliam Dam is at 29.8% capacity.

The dams in and around Cape Town form part of the Western Cape Water Supply System, which is an integrated and collectively managed system of dams, pump stations, pipelines, and tunnels. 

In addition to servicing Cape Town, the system supplies water to towns in the Overberg, Boland, West Coast, and Swartland areas, and provides irrigation water for agriculture.

To contact the provincial Green Scorpions, email: [email protected] or 021 483 3506.

Major dams
 24/2/2020
 Previous week % 2019
Berg River 78.5
 80.5
 76.0
Steenbras Lower
 70.4
 72.7
 53.7
Steenbras Upper 98.6
 98.8
 70.0
Theewaterskloof 60.4
 61.5
 42.5
Voëlvlei
 65.3
 67.4
 68.4
Wemmershoek
 65.3
 67.4
 63.5
Total Stored Ml 592 346
 605 819
 492 762
% Storage
 65.9
 67.4
 54.9

