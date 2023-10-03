Dangers continue to lurk around Bonteheuwel Tennis Club

It has been four months, and the plight of Bonteheuwel residents, related to criminal activities at local tennis courts, persists. This has resulted in the club being unable to host other tennis clubs for games despite it being league season.

The Bonteheuwel Tennis Club said it was looking for a permanent solution to securing the tennis courts to prevent unwanted access and has been calling for a resurface and new fence for the past three years. In May, the Cape Times reported how tennis club members feared for their lives as they said gangsters were taking over the space. At the time the City said there were plans to replace the fencing and to resurface one of the courts in the new financial year. The closure of a problematic building and repairs to the gates would also be finalised.

However while the club said one of the problematic buildings on the premises was bricked up, another remained, with no new fencing, and it was still a haven for criminals who frequented the tennis court and used drugs in what used to be their clubhouse. Club member Donovan Williams said: “There are drug addicts and gangsters squatting in a public building that is being funded by us taxpayers, and nothing is being done to get them off the premises, which stinks and is dirty, with drug needles in the open. That is a health and safety issue, but nothing is being done besides empty promises about quotes for fencing and other promises for three years now.” The club’s chairperson, André van Tura, added: “The 3x3 hokkie structure in Lepelhout Street we have also asked to be bricked up and for decent gates to stop access. Gangsters sit in that small hokkie and use drugs before they do a shoot-out. Once it is bricked up, they can’t come in there to hide away, then the City can focus on the fencing and resurfacing. Once we eliminate criminals/gangsters from our facility, we can work on a way forward to repair what is currently broken.”

Bonteheuwel CPF sector chairperson Mike Seale said the area was a hot spot for crime. “There is a lot of vandalism taking place, especially with load shedding. It is near where the body was found of a young girl about a month ago. We need regular patrols around there,” he said. Approached for comment, the City said they would provide a response “once we have all the details”.