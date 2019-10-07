DA’s Cape metro chairperson survives a motion of no confidence









Grant Twigg File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – DA Metro chairperson Grant Twigg remained unshaken after surviving a motion of no confidence at the weekend. Twigg faced the axe after DA councillor Rose Rau and Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase made submissions accusing him of dividing the region and its structures, as well as the caucus of the City. Rau and Purchase charged that Twigg was driving a fictionalised agenda in his effort to secure re-election. They stated they had “serious concerns” about Twigg, and that the regional council was left with no option but to resolve that he either stand down from his position, or the regional council proceed with a vote of no confidence in him. Yesterday, Twigg said he was elected to lead at the last national congress and would do so until the provincial election. The metro council expressed its full confidence in him to lead the region, he added. “While there may be members who have opinions about how I am leading the metro, the council believed that I must continue leading as I have,” said Twigg.

He added that the DA’s structures allowed for members to air their views and opinions, and that neither he nor any single member could dictate to the council what needed to be done.

DA Western Cape provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “Yesterday’s Metro Regional Council was an example of democracy in action, where people had the opportunity to express their confidence in their elected chairperson.

"Councillor Grant Twigg will continue to serve as the metro regional chairperson.”

Approached for comment yesterday Rau said: “In the DA we have a culture of holding our governments, our structures and our leaders to account.

"The motion was my way of doing so. I stood for what is right, and remain confident that it was the right thing to do.”

Rau said she believed that the Twigg did not have the full confidence of the region, and that the party leadership would have taken heed of this.

Twigg was elected to the position in 2017, after beating former party member Shaun August, who has since resigned from the DA and is an MP with the Good party.

Early last year, he proposed a motion of no confidence in former mayor Patricia De Lille, charging that she had lost the confidence of the metro executive, with speculation rife that she would be axed after two investigations into corruption.

Former DA member Siyabulela Mamkeli said the DA was in trouble as long as Twigg remained metro leader.

“I see Twigg’s survival as a last-minute damage control exercise since the party has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

"His removal would have confirmed the fact that the DA’s ‘White Old Guard’ was there to restore the party of 1959, which is a party for the white minority. Grant Twigg has Helen Zille to thank for complicating things for his party.”

Mamkeli said while the DA was caught up in internal political battles, people would be suffering on the ground because service delivery suffered.

Cape Times