Botha and director of protection services Steven Erasmus were, during a council meeting on Friday, suspended on precaution for 60 days following allegations of financial misconduct and/or transgressions of the disciplinary code.
George municipality spokesperson Chantel Edwards-Klose said: “George executive mayor Melvin Naik confirmed that following a special council meeting, the municipal manager and director of protection services have been placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect to allow for the investigation of allegations submitted by a George councillor.”
The municipality said several ongoing investigations are taking place at the George municipality, including a forensic investigation ordered by MEC Anton Bredell.
The council still has to appoint an independent disciplinary board to deal with the latest case regarding Botha and Erasmus.