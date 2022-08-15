DA's loss of senior member could be ActionSA's gain

Cape Town - The DA’s loss may be ActionSA’s gain, as Herman Mashaba’s party says it will reach out to Patricia Kopane, who resigned from the DA on Monday. “Since Patricia Kopane’s resignation this morning, I have called her and personally signed her up as a member of the party,” said Mashaba.

“I will set up a meeting with her to explore the open declaration and interest in joining ActionSA and forming a mutual relationship for the benefit of the people of South Africa.” Kopane served as DA Provincial Leader of the Free State and was an MP. Announcing her resignation, the DA said: “The DA has received and accepted the resignation of Patricia Kopane as a Member of Parliament and from the party. We thank Patricia for her service to the DA and the role that she played in Parliament.”

Kopane’s resignation follows after yet another senior black DA leader, Magashule Gana, quitted the party. Mashaba said Kopane’s skills, experience and background would make her contributions invaluable to ActionSA. “A trained health professional; Patricia rose through the ranks of the DA making a name for herself as a leader concerned with the well-being of society and not those of a political party.

