Cape Town – Opposition parties in George have blocked an urgent motion tabled by the DA council caucus to suspend municipal manager Trevor Botha with immediate effect. The DA was supported by the Freedom Front and ACDP, while the Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners (PBI), the ANC and the GOOD Party stopped the suspension.

PBI leader Virgill Gericke said the opposition parties did not oppose the motion, but took the stance that the process of getting rid of officials or politicians had to be fair and transparent.

“After a long debate, I made it clear that the process of suspending Botha immediately was unlawful and could cause the entire investigation to collapse. The haste in which the DA attempted to get rid of the municipal manager was an attempt to hide the infighting and sweep wrongdoing under the rug,” said Gericke.

Gericke said the motion against Botha was changed to allow him to respond to the allegations within seven days.

The motion against Botha comes in the same week that local government MEC Anton Bredell ordered an investigation into George Municipality over alleged fraud and corruption.

Yesterday ANC councillor Nomawethu Jantjie said they opposed the motion against Botha as it was not tabled by mayor Melvin Naik.

According to an insider, the DA caucus had a meeting with Bredell, where Bredell apparently gave the instruction to table the motion to suspend Botha.

Bredell has denied having a meeting with any of the George DA councillors or attending their caucus meeting.

Naik said all prescribed processes for the suspension of a senior manager were followed.

Local Government spokesperson Rowena Kellies said: “The investigators designated by the MEC had commenced with the investigation in George Municipality and will require sufficient time to conclude the process.

"In terms of the relevant legislation, the MEC is obliged to take the findings to Council however, depending on the outcome and recommendations of the report, the MEC can be directed otherwise.”

