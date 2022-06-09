Date set for Theuns du Toit disciplinary hearing

Cape Town - A date has been set for the disciplinary hearing of suspended Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit who was filmed urinating on the belongings of fellow student Babalo Ndwayana at the Huis Marais residence. While the university has refused to disclose the exact date, a source told the Cape Times that it has been set for June 22.

Stellenbosch University’s Martin Viljoen said: “At this stage, there is not much to add than what the university communicated at length over the past few weeks. You are also aware of the appointment of Justice Sisi Khampepe to lead the independent commission of inquiry. Mr Du Toit remains suspended from the university and is not taking part in any academic activities,” said Viljoen Pressed for the date of the hearing Viljoen would only say: “All cases are confidential and a decision on whether the findings will be made public, may be considered by the Central Disciplinary Committee.” Du Toit landed himself in hot water and also faces a police probe after a video of him urinating on Ndwayana’s belongings went viral.

Theuns du Toit is seen urinating on Babalo Ndwayana’s belongings. When asked by Ndwayana what he was doing, Du Doit is heard saying: “It’s a white boy thing.” Ndwayana recently told the Cape Times that he was still focused on exams and that he had not had time to think about the hearing. Babalo Ndwayana Sasco provincial convener Sifiso Zungu said: “We want that student (Du Toit) to be expelled and there is nothing more we want more than that. In principle, the university does agree with us but in practice, we are still waiting for the hearing.

