Daughter comes home to find body of mom with multiple stab wounds

Cape Town - The Samora Machel community are reeling in shock after the body of a 50-year-old woman was discovered in a pool of blood in her home by one of her children. Nokuzola Mbola’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday at her home in Bathandwa Mdingi Street. Family spokesperson Sandiswa Mbovane said Mbola, was a mother to three children aged 25, 13, and 7. “Her eldest daughter made the gruesome discovery. She was coming home from a night out when she noticed the door was opened. Upon entering, she found her mother’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood with her underwear missing. “We are very saddened by this incident. It has broken us as the family and the rest of the community. The situation is bad here because her eldest daughter is unemployed.”

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the incident occurred at around 4am.

“The circumstances are being investigated and the suspect is yet to be arrested,” he said.

Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Bongani Maqungwana, said according to reports, the victim had been at a friend’s birthday before going home after 10pm, where she was later killed.

“We are extremely distraught. The children are shaken, and we condemn this cruelty in the strongest form.”

Councilor Sithembiso Mobe said: “It’s a sad incident and we are reeling in shock. I was with the children and no words can describe the situation they are in.

“The matter is now in the hands of the police and we are hoping that the law will take its course and justice gets served. It’s a very sad situation.”

Ilitha Labantu, the organisation that provides services to women and children affected by violence, condemned the incident and called for government to prioritise the protection of vulnerable women and children.

Spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “As an organization that advocates for the rights of women and children, we are deeply saddened by these occurrences, as women are no longer safe in our society. Gender-based violence has reached pandemic rates.

“It is rather concerning that, despite the laws and legislation in place to protect the rights and dignity of women, we have not seen this being translated into reality. We call for more stringent measures to protect women and children and urge our justice system to play its part in helping to bring to book those who perpetrated this crime.”

Cape Times