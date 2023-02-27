DBE wants to add 16 000 new posts in schools to improve teacher-pupil ratios

Cape Town - As many schools in the country continue to grapple with overcrowding, which has led to drastic teacher-pupil ratios, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is hoping to open up about 16 000 more teacher posts. Motshekga said the Department of Basic Education (DBE) had approached the Cabinet to request support to add the posts as soon as possible.

“This is to focus on the reduction of teacher-learner ratios both in public ordinary schools and special schools and address additional needs due to curriculum reforms. “Cabinet has since referred the request to the Minister’s Committee on the Budget (MINCOMBUD) to process,” she said. This came to light in a parliamentary response to IFP MP, Siphosethu Ngcobo, who had expressed concern about the employment of fewer graduates, overcrowding and the looming retirement of 17 300 teachers in 2029, which makes up 49% of teachers who are 50 years old and above.

“The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and partners, such as ReSEP-Stellenbosch University, have taken note of the high retirement wave and are working closely with the latter to address this concern,” Motshekga said. “Stellenbosch University acknowledged that South Africa’s universities appear prepared to deal with the retirement of teachers, and that university output is on a sound trajectory, and should be able to deal with a demand for a larger workforce. “In anticipation of the injection of a high number of new entrants into the system, the department will intensify the roll-out of a comprehensive induction programme.

“The programme provides holistic support to new teachers. This covers not only personal development, but professional and social support as well. “This induction programme will ensure a smooth assimilation of young teachers into the system,” Motshekga said.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said most of the teachers in the province, 63%, were below the age of 50. “In August last year, we announced one of the largest increases in the Basket of Posts for teachers in many years, adding 1 143 teachers in our schools in 2023. “We also offered up to 500 permanent posts to qualified Grade R teachers already teaching at our schools in subsidised SGB positions.

“This will help to retain their expertise in the system. “Around 1 500 education students graduate from universities in our province each year, so we have a solid supply of new, young teachers available. We engage with universities as to what the areas of specialisation are where we have a need for teachers,” said Maynier.