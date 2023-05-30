De Doorns cops shoot dead knife-wielding robber suspect

Cape Town - A suspected robber was shot dead after he apparently tried to stab a police officer with a knife when he was cornered following a foot chase in De Doorns. Breede Valley deputy mayor Juben von Willingh said witnesses reported that the suspect had been found at a tavern, where his victim identified him to police.

“The victim had taken police to the tavern where the suspect was found and when he was confronted by police he ran away. However, when he was caught, he tried to stab a police officer which is when a shot was fired by SAPS and this killed the suspect. “It was then that the brother of the suspect allegedly went on a rampage and he set two police vans alight. “When police had also then proceeded to search another shack in search of the stolen items, witnesses said the brother had locked the officers inside and also then tried to set the shack alight. He was however stopped as there was a woman and a child in the shack,” he said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said De Doorns police registered cases of public violence and malicious damage to property after the incident in Lubisi informal settlement on Sunday. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has also launched an investigation into the killing of the suspected robber. Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the matter was under investigation. “Members of SAPS were chasing after a suspect of robbery. After he was cornered in between the shacks, he allegedly attempted to stab a police officer with a knife. He was then fatally shot. Ipid visited the scene,” he said.