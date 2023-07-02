De Doorns pensioner arrested for attempted murder with golf club

A 70-year-old man was expected to appear in the De Doorns Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder, intimidation, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. This, after he was accused of assaulting another resident, said police spokesperson, FC van Wyk.

“According to reports, on June 27 at about 20:15, an incident occurred at a premises in Lubisi in De Doorns, where the complainant alleges that the suspect assaulted him by hitting him on the neck and head with a golf stick and attempted to kill him by shooting at him four times with a firearm. “The suspect then threatened him by moving around the complainant’s premises with the firearm and shouting that he is going to kill him. “The complainant sustained a swollen left ear, he did not receive any medical treatment,” said Van Wyk.

Separately, in an unrelated incident, a 29-year-old was arrested by the Anti Gang Unit at the weekend for possession of a zip gun and ammunition. “The members who are committed to removing illegal firearms and ammunition from the community acted on information they received about a shooting incident earlier and proceeded to patrol in Neethling Street, Roodewal, Worcester, when they saw a male person pointing another person with an object that looked like a firearm. “The other person who was pointed started to run and when the suspect saw the police vehicle he also fled.

“The members gave chase and apprehend him with a black zip gun in his hand, with one R5 round in the chamber. “On searching the suspect, the members found another three R5 rounds in his pocket. “The suspect was arrested and detained.