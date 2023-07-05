Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille sent her condolences to the family and friends of Irish tourist, former rugby player and coach, Greig Oliver, who died in a paragliding accident in Sea Point on Monday. Oliver, the Munster Rugby Elite Performance Officer, died as a result of a freak accident over the Sea Point Promenade, when two tandem paragliders collided in the air.

The pilot of the tandem had reportedly deployed the reserve parachute and landed safely on the shore. The other tandem paraglider and pilot had also reportedly landed safely. “We share in their grief and offer our full support at this difficult time,” De Lille said.

“South Africa offers a broad spectrum of adventure tourism activities, and we firmly believe in providing exhilarating, safe and memorable experiences to our visitors. This tragic incident is a reminder that we must fully support robust safety protocols and a strong regulatory environment to grow and develop South Africa as a destination in which adventurers feel safe and secure.” World Rugby chairperson, Sir Bill Beaumont, sent their commiserations on behalf of World Rugby. “All the players at the World Rugby U20 Championship stand in solidarity with Jack, his team-mates and the Oliver family and a moment’s silence will be observed across all of Tuesday’s matches as a mark of respect. We have also offered our full support to the Ireland team in South Africa.”