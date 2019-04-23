GOOD leader Patricia de Lille. PHOTO: Supplied

Good party leader and former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will haul the DA before the Western Cape High Court for an interdict as her former party is “defying”, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) deadline to publicly apologise to her. The IEC found the DA to have violated the electoral code of conduct when it untruthfully told voters in a telemarketing election campaign that the party had fired De Lille because she was “corrupt”.

De Lille had not been fired and instead chose to resign after an agreement with the DA, according to the IEC ruling.

She had repeatedly asked the DA for an open process to have the allegations against her tested.

Last week, she claimed another victory when the DA was ordered to issue a public apology within three days and to “cease and desist” from continuing to say that she was fired.

De Lille said yesterday that the DA scripted this message knowing it to be false, which meant it contravened the IEC code of conduct.

“The DA has refused to do so (to apologise) and instead has launched an application to review the IEC’s decision. That review application seeks to continue the malicious lies against me and I will not stand for it,” said De Lille.

She said while the DA had a right to review the IEC decision, her lawyers had requested the party to give her an undertaking to stop using its false script, at least until a court has determined the finding of the IEC.

De Lille said the false statements were published with the intention of influencing voters' choice and the outcome of the election.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi would only say that the party would be challenging that ruling by the IEC.

The DA’s party liaison representative at the IEC, Mike Moriarty, last week said that the party would not issue an apology within the three-day deadline, nor apologise unless ordered by a court to do so.

He said the IEC’s finding was inconsistent with the Constitutional Court’s ruling in the Nkandla-SMS matter.

The DA had sent an SMS during the 2014 election campaign saying former president Jacob Zuma had stolen R246 million for his Nkandla home in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Electoral Court ruled in favour of the ANC, however, the Constitutional Court overturned that decision.

CAPE TIMES