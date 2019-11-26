Ian Neilson, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance File picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Property owners who are dependent on pensions or social grants for their livelihood, including those with special needs, and who earn a household income of up to R17 500 may qualify for rates discounts.
 
It is an increase of R2 500 in the monthly household income threshold for rates assistance. The rebates for all income bands between R4 500 and R17 500 per month were also adjusted upwards, the City of Cape Town said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new GV 2018 was implemented on 1 July, 2019 after the previous three-year GV cycle ended in June 2019. 

Qualifying customers have less than a week left to apply via either the email address [email protected] or at the nearest walk-in centre.

'With the deadline rapidly approaching, we encourage qualifying customers to apply as soon as possible and not to lose out on the assistance that is on offer. 

"In these challenging economic times, every bit of financial relief can go a long way to assist families and their budgets. We are here to help where we can.

'It used to be a requirement that pensioners go through this application process every year. To reduce the burden on pensioners, we managed to change the reapplication process so that applicants need only submit their paperwork every three years. 

"We are trying our best to make the process as painless as possible,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Ian Neilson.

Rates rebates for pensioners and social grant beneficiaries as of 1 July 2019
Income bracket per month R Rates rebate %
0 4 500 100
4 501 6 000 95
6 001 7 500 90
7 501 9 000 80
9 001 10 500 70
10 501 12 000 60
12 001 13 500 50
13 501 14 500 40
14 501 15 500 30
15 501 16 500 20
16 501 17 500 10

In addition, indigent property owners who earn up to R6 000 a month, regardless of their age, are also encouraged to apply for indigent benefits that include rates rebates.
 

How to apply?

Pensioners and social grant beneficiaries

 
Please include with your application:

  • Certified copies of proof of income (not older than three months) for the owner and spouse/partner and three months' original, printed bank statements for all banking accounts from all banking institutions (not older than three months). Donations are not regarded as income
  • Certified copies of the ID of owner and spouse/partner
  • Certified copy of lease agreement if applicable
  • Certified copies of proof of pension (private and state pension)
  • Certified copies of documentation as evidence of investments or dividends
  • Certified copies of documentation as evidence of usufruct/habitation/executor/administrator or curator
  • Certified copy of proof of trust document and income of all beneficiaries of the trust if applicable
  • Certified copy of the applicant's ID and proof of income for all owners are required where a property is held by multiple owners. A certified Power of Attorney permitting the applicant to act on behalf of the other property owners is required
  • If the property is registered as a closed corporation (CC), a certified copy of the applicant's ID (the person residing in the property) and a certified proof of income for all of the other registered owners of the property are required. A certified letter permitting the applicant to act on behalf of the other owners is also required
  • A certified copy of a Death Certificate or Will are needed, if applicable

 
Indigent support
 
STEP 1: Download the Application for Indigent Support form at http://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Apply/Financial-relief-and-rebates/Individuals/Apply-for-indigent-rates-relief or send an email to [email protected] or collect one from your nearest municipal office. Renewal applications have been posted to existing rates rebate and indigent grant recipients.
 
STEP 2: Include all relevant documentation with the application.
 
STEP 3: Submit the completed form to any municipal Revenue walk-in office or post the documents to Director Revenue, City of Cape Town, PO Box 655, Cape Town, 8000. When posting a form, a certified copy of your ID or other proof of identification needs to be included.