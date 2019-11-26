Ian Neilson, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance File picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Property owners who are dependent on pensions or social grants for their livelihood, including those with special needs, and who earn a household income of up to R17 500 may qualify for rates discounts.



It is an increase of R2 500 in the monthly household income threshold for rates assistance. The rebates for all income bands between R4 500 and R17 500 per month were also adjusted upwards, the City of Cape Town said in a statement on Tuesday. The new GV 2018 was implemented on 1 July, 2019 after the previous three-year GV cycle ended in June 2019.

Qualifying customers have less than a week left to apply via either the email address [email protected] or at the nearest walk-in centre.

'With the deadline rapidly approaching, we encourage qualifying customers to apply as soon as possible and not to lose out on the assistance that is on offer.

"In these challenging economic times, every bit of financial relief can go a long way to assist families and their budgets. We are here to help where we can.