Cape Town – Protests on Cape Town's major roads appear to have become almost a daily trend during the week, causing traffic chaos on either the N1, N2, N7 and M5, for example.
What frustrates motorists is that they have no idea when or where the next protest might happen. The City of Cape Town Traffic Service is in the same boat.
"We start at 5 o'clock in the morning just in case there are any blockages. We never know when it's going to happen or where it's going to happen," City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Richard Coleman told the Cape Times on Tuesday.
"As soon as we get a call about any blockages, then we'll reroute our people to those areas."
This morning the Cape Town Traffic Service had to contend with protest action on the N2 from after 5am at Borcherds Quarry, with tyres burning in the roadway. One lane on the Cape Town International Airport incoming approach road was closed until about 6.15am.