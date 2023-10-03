Decapitated body found in Beacon Valley

Mitchells Plain police are investigating a case of murder after the decapitated body of man was found in Beacon Valley. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the body was found at the corner of Greyville and Metropolitan Streets just after 9pm on Monday.

A picture of the suspected crime scene that has circulated on social media showed a paper gift bag at the head of the body. Twigg said the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation. “Mitchells Plain police registered a murder case for investigation after the body of a unknown man was found on the corner of Greyville and Metropolitan Streets, Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, on Monday evening at about 21:05.

“Police members attended to the crime scene, where they found the victim with his head decapitated. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. “Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.”

Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said: “As the Cape Flats police forum, we are clearly concerned about the escalation of crime, in particular, the body that was found this morning. “First of all, we would like to extend our condolences to the bereaved family. Secondly, the agency is looking into this matter and apprehending the suspect that orchestrated this murder. “We also ask the community that may have information to assist the police in apprehending the leading suspects. At this stage, we don't know the reasons around this particular murder,” said Isaacs.