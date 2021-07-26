Decapitated body leaves residents in shock

Cape Town - Mfuleni residents have been left stunned by the discovery of a decapitated body in the Covid informal settlement at the weekend. The victim, and another body alongside it with stab wounds, are believed to be from another area, as locals said they don’t know the victims.

Covid informal settlement community members said the two unknown bodies were found dumped in an open field on Saturday morning. Police spokesperson Andrea Traut said the arrests are yet to be made. “At around 4.20pm the decapitated body of an unknown male was found at Old Faure Mfuleni. The circumstances surrounding the murder are being investigated,” said Traut.

Community leader Nonzwakazi Mngcitha has urged the police to make a swift arrest. “Murdered people are being dumped in our area by outsiders so that they can tarnish the image of our place. “This is not the first time we see dead bodies here and not even a single person from our area has identified these bodies.

“Remember, our houses are next to the road so it is easy for a person to just park and dump the body and drive without being noticed especially at night because many cars pass by here and we cannot see all cars that stop next to our houses. “This looks like these people were first robbed because they had nothing with them and they had deep stab wounds, the other one whose head was decapitated did not have much stab wounds and it seems they were a couple because it is a male and a female. “The female looks like she was first raped because she had no pants.

“I have never seen such a thing before, this needs an urgent community meeting and discussion on how we can avoid such things.” Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali has appealed to all sectors of society to play their part in helping to root out this scourge of violence. “As an organization that advocates for the rights of women and children for over 32 years we are deeply concerned by the spike in murders of women in the Western Cape, through our observations we have witnessed that the Western Cape leads the rest of the nation in femicide cases, and it dawns upon us to ask very fundamental questions about the state of Gender Based Violence in our country,” said Monakali.