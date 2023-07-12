Decision to expel Numsa’s Ruth Ntlokotse upheld

Former National Union of Metal workers of SA (Numsa) second deputy president Ruth Ntlokotse has lost her appeal against her expulsion. This follows a special central committee (SCC) meeting where it was unanimously resolved that her expulsion would be upheld.

Ntlokotse was found guilty in May of three counts of misconduct including gross insubordination in relation to failing to return work valuables, violating the principle of democratic centralism and undermining organisational discipline. She was also charged for allegedly sowing dissent and division in the union. The union’s national executive committee (NEC) recommended that she be expelled.

At the appeal hearing, held at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni on Friday, Ntlokotse was represented by three attorneys as well as special counsel. The SCC resolved that her legal counsel was allowed to sit in the proceedings, however, she had to be the one to present to the union, and she could not allow her lawyers to present arguments on her behalf. According to Numa’s general secretary Irvin Jim, instead of appealing, Ntlokotse used the opportunity to launch an attack.

“She showed no remorse and continued to justify her misconduct. After she had presented all her arguments, the SCC unanimously resolved to uphold her expulsion. She therefore remains expelled from the union and the matter is now closed. “The office of the general secretary of Numsa has communicated that decision to her,” said Jim. Ntlokotse said the union’s leadership had demonstrated their contempt for the interests of workers by holding a disciplinary ‘hearing’ that she could not attend in May because she and her fellow shop stewards were representing 387 workers at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) at the same time.