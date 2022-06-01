Decision within 6 weeks on Cradock Four prosecution – Shamila Batohi

The Fort Calata Foundation has welcomed the announcement by National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi that a decision will be made on whether to prosecute in the deaths of the anti-apartheid activists known as Cradock Four. On Wednesday, Batohi told the justice and correctional services portfolio committee that the investigations into the deaths of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparro Mkonto and Sicelo Mhlauli were at an advanced stage.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We hope within a month to six weeks, it won’t be longer than that, that we will make a decision in this matter,” she said. She made the statement when the NPA was briefing the committee on the progress made in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases. The Fort Calata Foundation said it was encouraged by Batohi’s announcement.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The period as indicated by the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) falls well within the 37th anniversary of the assassinations of the Cradock Four, which were abducted and murdered by apartheid security forces on June 27, 1985,” the foundation said. It also said they were pleased with Batohi’s commitment to better communicate progress on TRC-related cases with families. Lukhanyo Calata, the foundation’s spokesperson, thanked the portfolio committee for finally taking the matter of the TRC-related cases seriously and holding the NPA to account for their years of neglect.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We also want to assure the committee that we as the families will assist the NPA as far as possible. We understand how critical these matters are for the healing of our nation,” Calata said. “We want to play our part in ensuring that we build the kind of just society that our martyrs died for.” Rodney de Kock, Deputy NDPP, said the Cradock Four matter was among 20 cases being investigated in the Eastern Cape.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was the only one in Category C, classified as being 60–100% ready for a decision. De Kock said there were one or two aspects of the investigation that still needed to be dealt with. “There has been a request for additional expert opinion in terms of evaluation of evidence. We work closely with (the families’) lawyers that have been appointed,” he said.