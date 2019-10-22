Decrease in conviction of kidnappers in Cape a threat to safety – MEC Fritz









Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the alarmingly low number of convictions related to kidnappings, which are also decreasing on year-year basis, in the province. This alarming statistic emanated from a written question Fritz received on September 13 from MPL Mireille Wenger on the number of kidnappings recorded, which included children. Fritz then enquired from the SAPS on the number of related arrests and convictions. “The South African Police Service informed me that in 2015/16 there were 767 kidnapping cases, 471 arrests and 80 convictions. "In 2016/17, there were 616 cases, 366 arrests and 44 convictions. In 2017/18, there were 662 cases, 400 arrests and 36 convictions. "In 2018/19, there were 681 cases, 402 arrests and only 12 convictions. No data was available for the 2019/20 year.”

“While the number of convictions is shockingly low relative to the number of cases and arrests, we are further seeing a year-on-year decrease in the number of convictions.

"This is a threat to the security of residents in the province as the guilty are seemingly free to walk amongst the innocent and vulnerable,” said Fritz.

Minister of Social Development Sharna Fernandez said: “The amount of cases related to child abductions is enough to disturb any parent and non-parent alike, and while it does happen in the blink of an eye, we urge all our residents across the province to be extra vigilant around ensuring the safety of their children.”

Fritz added: “The Western Cape currently has 15 hostage crises and negotiating teams with 47 trained hostage negotiators spread throughout the province who work tirelessly to bring individuals home.

"Theirs is important work which should not be undermined by low conviction rates.”

