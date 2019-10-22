Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the alarmingly low number of convictions related to kidnappings, which are also decreasing on year-year basis, in the province.
This alarming statistic emanated from a written question Fritz received on September 13 from MPL Mireille Wenger on the number of kidnappings recorded, which included children. Fritz then enquired from the SAPS on the number of related arrests and convictions.
“The South African Police Service informed me that in 2015/16 there were 767 kidnapping cases, 471 arrests and 80 convictions.
"In 2016/17, there were 616 cases, 366 arrests and 44 convictions. In 2017/18, there were 662 cases, 400 arrests and 36 convictions.
"In 2018/19, there were 681 cases, 402 arrests and only 12 convictions. No data was available for the 2019/20 year.”