The Western Cape and Limpopo were the only provinces that recorded a decrease in victims approaching police to report sexual offences.
This emerged in the Victims of Crime report launched in Pretoria yesterday. Information in the report was extracted from the 2018/19 Governance, Public Safety and Justice survey.
It found that the percentage of victims of sexual offences who reported at least one sexual offence incident was 88%, countrywide.
This was a dramatic increase from 73% in 2017/18, Statistics South Africa statistician-general, Risenga Maluleke said.