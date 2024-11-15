Delayed infrastructure projects cost government R3 billion over a number of years

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson revealed on Thursday that out of the current 206 infrastructure projects overseen by this department, 164 projects were experiencing delays for a number of reasons. “This represents an alarming 79% delay rate across our portfolio for this financial year. These projects are critical to many communities across the country, yet they remain incomplete,” Macpherson said.

The minister delivered his executive statement in the National Assembly in the wake of complaints about the number and cost of delayed infrastructure projects. Macpherson said the delays have hampered the growth and development of the country’s infrastructure, which was currently costing close to R3 billion over a number of financial years. Macpherson told the MPs that the financial toll of the delayed projects alone was substantial with an estimated R1.3bn already invested in projects in this financial year that are yet to reach completion.

“Over several financial years, the number jumps to R2.9 billion in delayed construction projects. These incomplete projects don’t just stand as unfinished structures; they are monuments to inefficient management, corruption, lost opportunities, deferred dignity, and unfulfilled promises to the public.” Macpherson listed a number of measures to overhaul the way the department manages, executes and oversees projects. “We are establishing strict consequence management protocols for contractors who fail to deliver.

“Going forward, contractors who do not meet their obligations on time and within budget will face immediate repercussions, including blacklisting.” The DA’s Stephen Moore said the department needed strong leadership that was not afraid of criminal elements or obstructive internal officials. “The minister must accelerate the blacklisting of non-performing constructors to prevent further damage to the department’s reputation and the public purse,” Moore said.