Delays frustrate mother of primary school stab victim

Cape Town - The mother of an 8-year-old boy whose neck was cut with a blade, allegedly by another pupil at a Grassy Park primary school, said she was not happy that the disciplinary process was being dragged out. The mother from Ottery said it wasn’t fair that a month had passed since the incident, while the Grade 3 pupil still attended the same school.

Her son was standing in a queue waiting to wash his hands when the other pupil allegedly cut him. The mother, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of her child, said the situation was taking a toll on her son. “The last time we attended the school hearing, the child who stabbed my son was asked several questions which he lied when responding to, and that made me angry.

“He is still attending school freely. I fear that my son is being bullied at school, he is not one to talk about his feelings and he is a good student at that school. “I am also a parent and all I would like to see is some action being taken and for my child to also be protected and feel safe at school, this is taking a toll on me as a parent too. “I don’ even know how to comfort my child because I am also scared for him,” she said.

The mother said she had tried to speak to the school, which said the matter was with the Western Cape Education Department (WCED). When contacted for comment, the school referred the Cape Times to the WCED, saying the department had the mandate to comment. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “I am still waiting for the outcome of the process from the School Governing Body (SGB).”

Director of child rights group Molo Songololo, Patric Solomons, said violent incidents at schools were common and often perpetuated by the types of environments that children were raised in. “We see a lot of children carrying sharp objects or even knives at school, with some saying it’s for their own protection. “This has been normalised in communities, not just in poor and marginalised ones, but everywhere children are displaying violent behaviour.