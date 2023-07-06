Delays in relocating shacks on Central Line slows train operations

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) said delays in the relocation of informal settlements currently built on its railway reserves in Nyanga and Philippi was impacting on its ability to bring the Cape Town Central Line corridor into full operation. Briefing the standing committee on public accounts on Wednesday, acting CEO Hishaam Emeran said they had three variations of eviction orders granted by the court, with the last one extended until November.

“We are concerned in terms of time frame with the ability to effect this eviction order,” Emeran said. He said while a long-term solution was being developed, Prasa had come up with an interim plan, Operation Bhekela, shifting some of the settlements within 10m of the railway line. “There were approximately 2 500 informal dwellings that had a direct impact on us to recover the line.”

Phase 1 of Operation Bhekela seeks to relocate those within the current settlement outside the 10m boundary over two months, and 1 600 people have been moved out. “We still remain with a further plus 900 we need to deal with, particularly in areas of Philippi and Nyanga. “Prasa has identified a piece of land at Stock Road station where these 900 informal dwellings can relocate to,” he said.

Emeran said there was willingness from the affected community to be moved to Stock Road station, but they needed confirmation on a long-term solution. “They do not want to move with the understanding there is no plan for them going forward. It is also a risk for Prasa because the land is located within the rail reserve,” he said. Emeran said they planned to start within a week or two the process of relocating temporarily 900 informal dwellings to Stock Road station.

“If that is not done, we can't get into the section between Nyanga to Philippi, and if we work, you can't get through to Khayelitsha, nor can't get through to Mitchells Plain.” Emeran added that they had engaged the City of Cape Town, which has indicated that it would provide basic services as part of Operation Bhekela. Transport Deputy Minister Lisa Mangcu said the issue of the Central Line was complex.

Mangcu said three spheres of government were involved in addressing the issue of the relocation of the informal settlements. “There is an implementation protocol which seeks to address this,” he said. The Department of Transport has a service level agreement with the Housing Development Agency and a social compact with affected communities on what needs to be done.

“What seems to be a major challenge is the issue of finding suitable land for the people to be relocated. This is at the centre of this area,” Mangcu said. He also said the City of Cape Town was critical in assisting to resolve the issue and also roll out bulk infrastructure for services. “Without the city’s utmost 100% commitment and support, we can do everything we want to do, and we will fail. That, to us is a major challenge,” Mangcu said.

City of Cape Town deputy mayor Eddie Andrews said they wanted the relocation of those who unlawfully occupied the railway reserves. “We are absolutely committed to ensure we remove the unlawful occupiers. Forty percent of Prasa users need that line,” Andrews said. He also said they remained committed to ensuring that they fulfilled their obligations as listed in the implementation protocol.