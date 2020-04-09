Delft designer's protective, washable mask only costs R20

Cape Town – As physical distancing makes life harder in townships, local designers in Delft have designed reusable masks to help residents stay safe.

Andile “Gimba” Bobotyana, 30, founder and creator of local Target brand, which specialises in streetwear, sells his masks for R20.

Bobotyana started designing while he was a student at the West Coast College.

“Those days I wouldn't have money to go home, and had to make a plan. I would rip or tear my jeans to sell and to make some sort of money.

"People around the college started liking the designs enough to pay good prices for them,” he said.

Bobotyana said he started designing masks before the Covid-19 outbreak.

At first he gave the masks away for free, then as the need became bigger, he started selling to be able to purchase the fabric.

“Most of my clients are in the township. I am selling them cheap because I am not looking to make profit, just to help.

"People are already burdened with buying groceries they shouldn't have to pay much for protective measures.”

Bobotyana said the initiative was also about persuading people to take protective measures against the virus.

“We try other ways of style for the masks, we use colour. I see now people are getting used to wearing masks, at first people were not interested in buying, and now some are even making their own and that is good.”

Another designer, Vumile Malte, founder of Mabra Clothing, is selling his masks for R30.

They are made using scuba fabric.

“I am not looking to make a profit, I am just trying to be part of the solution as masks are essential, and it’s important to wear the masks outside to protect yourself from the coronavirus.

“The masks from clinics you can only wear once, and with the ones we design you can wash them, wear them again and they are fashionable.”

Cape Times