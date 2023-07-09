Delft, Kleinmond left without electricity

Eskom said the cold, wet and windy conditions across the Western Cape have affected restoration efforts while technicians were on site in affected areas.

Multiple electrical faults have left customers in Delft and Kleinmond without electricity.

“In Driftsands, muddy terrain is preventing access to the faulty line affecting electricity supply to customers.

“Technicians were forced to suspend repair work due to adverse weather conditions that compromised their safety.

“In Kleinmond, about 60 customers will be without electricity until (Sunday).

“Technicians will be dispatched (on Sunday) morning to assess the situation before commencing repairs under safe conditions.

“Unfortunately, the estimated time for electricity restoration for the faults have not yet been determined, but will be communicated as soon as it becomes available.

“Eskom wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”