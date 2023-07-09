Delft, Kleinmond left without electricity

Multiple electrical faults have left customers in Delft and Kleinmond without electricity.
Eskom said the cold, wet and windy conditions across the Western Cape have affected restoration efforts while technicians were on site in affected areas.
“In Kleinmond, about 60 customers will be without electricity until (Sunday).
“Technicians were forced to suspend repair work due to adverse weather conditions that compromised their safety.
“In Driftsands, muddy terrain is preventing access to the faulty line affecting electricity supply to customers.
“Technicians will be dispatched (on Sunday) morning to assess the situation before commencing repairs under safe conditions.
“Unfortunately, the estimated time for electricity restoration for the faults have not yet been determined, but will be communicated as soon as it becomes available.
“Eskom wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said vandalism and illegal connections continued to impact on the metro’s electricity provision.
“The majority of area outages are caused by damage to infrastructure, theft and vandalism.
“Circuit-breaker tripping when an overload occurs after load shedding also contributes to the number of incidents.
“Members of the public are encouraged to help the City protect infrastructure by reporting incidents of electricity infrastructure vandalism and illegal connections.
“By reporting acts of theft and vandalism or suspicious activity around electricity infrastructure to the City and the SAPS, prolonged outages in areas can be prevented and avoided.”
Report damage to municipal electrical infrastructure:
• SMS: 31220
• Email: [email protected]
Anonymous tip-offs welcomed
Reward of R5 000 if tip-offs lead to arrests.
Call: 0800 1100 77
