Delft Library players winners in chess championships

In a riveting display of skill, the City of Cape Town’s libraries engaged in an intense chess tournament at the Parow Civic Centre, where Delft Library emerged the overall winner.

The competition on Saturday featured more than 70 players from 19 libraries and marked a significant milestone for chess enthusiasts and the library community.

The tournament kicked off at various libraries in July with the goal to assemble the final teams for Saturday’s competition.

Delighted players are in front from left Isaac Koert, Carlton Musakwe and Ntlahla Mani. At the back from left are Tasneem Adriaanse (library youth services), Lutho Mfazwe (winner), Lungile Ntsodo (librarian at Delft Library); and Luciano Plaatjies.

Participants ranged in age from seven to 50 years old. Anyone with a passion for chess could join their local library's chess team, irrespective of affiliations with specific clubs or schools. The tournament welcomed several newcomers introduced to chess by their local libraries.