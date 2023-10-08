Delft Library players winners in chess championships

In a riveting display of skill, the City of Cape Town’s libraries engaged in an intense chess tournament at the Parow Civic Centre, where Delft Library emerged the overall winner.
The competition on Saturday featured more than 70 players from 19 libraries and marked a significant milestone for chess enthusiasts and the library community.
The tournament kicked off at various libraries in July with the goal to assemble the final teams for Saturday’s competition.
Participants ranged in age from seven to 50 years old. Anyone with a passion for chess could join their local library's chess team, irrespective of affiliations with specific clubs or schools. The tournament welcomed several newcomers introduced to chess by their local libraries.
“Chess is often referred to as a sport for the brain as it exercises both sides of the brain, stimulates creativity and improves problem-solving skills. Chess is a fun way of learning how to follow the rules and can help build concentration skills and self-confidence. The City is excited about the game expanding in our libraries and this growing tournament,” said City mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross.
Chess is played daily at the winning Delft Library, where the sport took off after one tournament a few years ago.
The City said it strongly supports chess as an academic and mentally stimulating sport, and encouraged children of all ages to learn more about it at their nearest library.
“We are excited about the opportunity to expand its reach and congratulate all the players who participated,” Van der Ross added.
The Library Chess Champions for 2023 winners:
- 1st place: Lutho Mfazwe from Delft Library
- 2nd place: Keenan Adams from Heideveld Library
- 3rd place: Ayabonga Mchonisi from Crossroads Library
- Top female player: Khanya Gcuze from Crossroads Library
