Delft man appears for allegedly killing shop owner who refused to sell him cigarettes

Cape Town – The Delft man who allegedly stabbed two shop owners – one fatally – in Kalbaskraal, near Malmesbury, after they had refused to sell him cigarettes appeared at the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court this morning. The 27-year-old Mumber Fostin has been charged with murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said on Friday. It's alleged that Fostin is known to his victims, who were both stabbed in the neck. Fostin was arrested early yesterday morning in Belhar, 55km from where the incident took place. The incident occurred after the shop owners of the Kalbaskraal Superette had closed their business at 6pm on Wednesday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

The owners were in their sleeping quarters at the back of the shop when they heard a knock on the door at 7.30pm.

"Whilst in their sleeping quarters, they heard a knock on the door and asked who it was. The person identified himself and because they knew who it was, they opened the door for him," Naidoo said.

"The visitor asked the shopkeepers if he can buy cigarettes. They said no and an argument ensued.

"The suspect then stabbed the two shopkeepers with a knife. Both were stabbed once in the neck.

"The two victims went outside by opening the front door of the shop to look for help. Members of the public phoned SAPS and the ambulance.

"Upon arrival of SAPS and the ambulance, one of the victims, a 27-year-old, had already died, while the second victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

"The suspect fled the scene. Members of the Malmesbury SAPS obtained information to the suspect’s whereabouts.

"The information was followed up and the suspect was arrested on Thursday at 4am at an address in Belhar. The suspect will be facing charges of murder and attempted murder."

Cape Times