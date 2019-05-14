LAST week, Delft resident Freddie Blom turned 115 years old, and this week the local senior forum will host a party with 115 senior guests to honour his life. With him is his wife Jeaneta, 86. Tracey Adams African News Agency/ANA

Delft is now honoured to be the home of one of the oldest human beings. Freddie Blom turned a 115 last Wednesday. The Delft senior forum will host a party for Blom on Thursday at 10am with 115 senior guests from the community.

But there’s not much to celebrate at home, as Blom’s family relies on pension grants to support five people.

His family has been without a working stove and fridge for over a year, relying on neighbours and family.

Asked about his recipe for a long life, Blom said: “Nobody has a recipe for life, you just discover yourself still being alive, it comes from God.

“I don’t exercise, I just walk around the house and eat anything I like from bread, coffee, sugar and meat.”

His wife Jeaneta, 86, added that for Blom, a meal was not a meal without meat. “The kids joked the other day, saying they think his long life is due to his tobacco cigarettes, because he believes in rolled tobacco, and consumes Disprin and Eno’s every night. I don’t know why, but that’s his remedy,” she said.

Born in Adelaide in the Eastern Cape in 1904, Blom moved to Cape Town searching for greener pastures.

For a few months, he had to live on the street.

After months, he got a job on a Philippi farm.

And things really turned around when he met his wife at a dance.

Jeaneta, 21 at the time, was a widow with two children.

They’ve been married for 48 years.

“It’s not easy, it’s like chewing hard bones - there are ups and downs, but you have to push through, only God can part us.

“In a marriage the most important thing is understanding, if we don’t understand each other then it won’t work.

“He’s a very strict old man, if he makes up his mind he sticks to what he wants.

“He’s a very good man, he raised my children as his own, and when I fostered children, before they would go up for adoption he was there raising those babies as his own too.

“He’s always been a provider and a family man.”

Jeaneta is desperately seeking help from anyone who can assist them in any way. If anyone is able to offer assistance, their son Freddie Junior can be contacted at 0787706782 or call Gairo Micheals from the Delft senior forum on 0827637630.

CAPE TIMES