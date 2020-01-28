Delft residents upset social workers 'ignoring continued neglect of six children'









Women’s and children’s rights activist Lucinda Evans Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The provincial social development department is investigating the alleged failure of social workers to act following multiple complaints by Delft residents about a mother neglecting her six children. Concerned residents said they had reported the living conditions of a 41-year-old drug-addicted mother, who leaves her six children with their 63-year-old stepfather, who recently suffered a stroke and is unable to support the children. They alleged, however, that no follow-up was done by social workers to assess the living conditions of the family. Community activist Nomakhwezi Abraham said the situation had persisted for more than two years. “We have many times reported the matter to the local social workers and nothing was done. The situation is very bad, the children are just roaming around the street as their mother is a drug addict, providing no good for the children.

"The older one is also into drugs, steals and is now a victim of beatings almost every day.

“It’s not good as a mother to watch innocent children suffer like this in front of my eyes, and as a concerned resident it’s my duty to act and report what is inhuman for my society,” said Abraham.

Neighbour Shakira Raven took in one of the children, aged 6.

“I pay everything for this child. I had to beg the school principal to accept the child. The child does not have a birth certificate and we’ve looked (for a record of) their births many times but can’t find them.

"The mother also doesn’t know where the children’s documents are. I want the court to give me an authority letter to raise the child as I can’t watch such a young child growing up in such conditions.

“The social workers said they’d come and assess the conditions, but instead they go to other households and it’s more than a year now after having reported the matter,” said Raven.

Provincial department of social development (DSD) spokesperson Joshua Chigome said the matter was under investigation.

“The case was reported to the Delft local office this month. DSD is guided by the Children’s Act to step in in cases when the children’s immediate safety is under threat.

"We will be able to elaborate further on the matter once the investigation has been completed,” Chigome said.

Women and children’s rights activist Lucinda Evans said: “If the community have reported to the local authorities, then when are we going to start holding the local authorities responsible for being the second perpetrator of child abuse?”

Cape Times