Concerned residents said they had reported the living conditions of a 41-year-old drug-addicted mother, who leaves her six children with their 63-year-old stepfather, who recently suffered a stroke and is unable to support the children.
They alleged, however, that no follow-up was done by social workers to assess the living conditions of the family.
Community activist Nomakhwezi Abraham said the situation had persisted for more than two years.
“We have many times reported the matter to the local social workers and nothing was done. The situation is very bad, the children are just roaming around the street as their mother is a drug addict, providing no good for the children.