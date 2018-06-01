Cape Town - Mayor Patricia de Lille hauled her Mayco into a meeting at 7am on Monday morning before her much-anticipated case at the Western Cape High got under way.

The meeting comes just days after the DA caucus took the issue of stripping her powers to a full council meeting last week, where it was passed, with 137 councillors voting in favour, 50 against and two abstaining.

De Lille’s spokesperson, Xolani Koyana, confirmed to the Cape Times on Sunday that “the mayor has asked for a meeting with the Mayco members to discuss how the Mayco will operate going forward following the decision by council last week” to strip her of her powers as mayor.

Koyana said there was nothing untoward about De Lille calling for a Mayco meeting at 7am.

“It’s not unusual for meetings to start at 7am,” he said.

At the Western Cape High Court, De Lille is fighting her expulsion from the DA and part of her defence team will be renowned advocate Dali Mpofu, chairperson of the EFF.

She wants the party to provide her with an opportunity to clear her name after allegations including corruption.

Last month, De Lille scored a victory when the Western Cape High Court reinstated her as mayor pending the outcome of her application.

Mpofu yesterday tweeted that he had landed in Cape Town to defend De Lille.

“Just landed at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport! Here for the DeLille dance tomorrow Auntie @PatriciaDeLille are you ready?? This is the 3rd and final round Let’s go!” tweeted Mpofu.

Just landed at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela International Airport!



Here for the DeLille DAnce tomorrow.



Auntie @PatriciaDeLille are you ready??



This is the 3rd and Final Round...Let's go! pic.twitter.com/yHndbPagPC — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) June 3, 2018

DA caucus leader JP Smith declined to comment and referred questions to Natasha Mazzone or James Selfe, who could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, DA leader Mmusi Maimane told the Sunday Times that it was a mistake to keep Premier Helen Zille in positions of decision-making.

In that interview he said the DA had dragged out the De Lille matter for too long, creating the impression that they were “scrambling around” to get rid of her.

He said the SMS that De Lille allegedly sent to influence the appointment of Cape Town’s city manager was in violation of the Public Finance Management Act and, along with losing the confidence of her caucus, was sufficient reason to remove her.

Approached for comment, DA leader in the province Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “I can’t take responsibility for Mmusi’s comments, it’s his personal views. Helen (Zille) is the premier of the best province in South Africa.

“She enjoys a large support in the Western Cape, and her popularity and appeal transcends race.”

Cape Times