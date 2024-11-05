Demolition of 49-year-old school building sparks safety concerns

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has come under fire amid demolition conditions at Montana Primary school in Kalksteenfontein, allegedly exposing children to asbestos fumes, and water and sanitation issues. The provincial education department however says learners are being accommodated in a mobile school with the required ablutions, as the old school building was not safe.

The parents said the demolition is to make way for a new school, but they have received no confirmation on when the school would be completed. “They said they are throwing it down because it's 49 years old already. They decided last year to rebuild the school but they never told us they were going to put the children in containers.

“There’s no air conditioning, it’s going to be hot soon, it’s not right,” said Beverline Steiger, the grandmother of an 11-year-old learner. “After the demolition, the construction workers were wearing protective clothing, masks and white suits for the asbestos but nothing was provided for the children and teachers. There’s no water, on Friday they only started with the pipes. “They have now made provision for temporary toilets. The situation is still bad, so not all the children are going to school,” said Steiger.

She added that another concern was the safety and security of the children in the containers. “Kalksteenfontein has crime on a daily basis, every day murders take place, we are worried for the safety of our children,” she said. GOOD Party secretary-general, Brett Herron said they were approached by concerned parents following the commencement of the school building's demolition and the removal of asbestos on-site.

“This situation has left approximately 800 learners being taught in makeshift classrooms in shipping containers, with reports of no water and toilet facilities. Neither the children nor the teachers are wearing masks, despite the presence of contractors working with asbestos rubble nearby, which continuously creates unsafe dust conditions. It has come to our attention that the old school building is being vandalised and dismantled while students there are expected to focus on their studies on the same site. Education MEC David Maynier must urgently explain how and why he has allowing this to happen.” Maynier’s spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline said a group of individuals came onto the school grounds and vandalised portions of a building that is currently being dismantled and other infrastructure.

“SAPS assisted in securing the site. The vandalism unfortunately affected the water supply, but water access has been provided to the staff and learners, and we have already informed Herron’s office of this. Claims that learners are in ‘shipping containers’ and do not have toilets are false. “Learners are being accommodated in a mobile school with the required ablutions, as the old school building is not safe.