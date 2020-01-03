Denis Goldberg’s Hout Bay centre to uplift youth a step closer after delays









Denis Goldberg File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The wheels are back in motion toward the realisation of Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg’s much-anticipated House of Hope (DGHOH) project following the City’s unexplained delays in approvals for the development. The Struggle stalwart envisioned the project as a space to uplift the youth of the impoverished communities that border the affluent harbour town of Hout Bay. However, he was left heartbroken and at his wits' end when the project was held back by unexplained delays by the City, a lack of communication and red tape, he said. Days after the Cape Times story on the delays was published, the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust was informed that the development had received approval and was now at the final stage, with the building plans now at the relevant department. The trust raised more than the R3 million needed for the construction and fitting out of the DGHOH through public fund-raising efforts.

Goldberg, now 86, was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2017, with the trust saying he had survived only through his will to see the DGHOH bricks in place.

The project received one objection during the obligatory consent-use process, which was later withdrawn. The objection, which the Cape Times has seen, raised issue with, among others, noise pollution, neighbours losing their view, and that crimes including car/house break-ins and muggings would increase in the area.

The trust‘s Debbie Budlender said that following the article they were informed in December that there was progress.

“Things seemed to take forever and had seemingly been stuck at the consent-use process, but after the article there seemed to be more forward movement.

"The project is now with the building planning department following some alterations required. After the festive season, we should receive answers and movement towards realising Denis’s dream,” she said.

Budlender thanked the project’s architect, Jo Noero, who had visited the objectors and explained to them Goldberg’s vision and the overall design, also visiting the City and engaging with various officials.

The museum’s board of trustees approved Phase 1 last year, which includes a gallery that would house both Goldberg’s large, vibrant art collection and an exhibition on his life.

In April, a few days after Goldberg’s 86th birthday, a joint ceremony was held to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the museum and the turning of the first sod for the DGHOH.

Goldberg said he was hopeful they had turned a corner and construction could start soon.

“Yes, we are very hopeful that things will start moving a little quicker, as the plans have moved from Town Planning to the building planning department. It’s all thanks to the article written by… the Cape Times and bar any more red tape we could start building as soon as February,” he said.

He was in good spirits and the news had been a welcome gift for the festive season.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said Goldberg’s application was approved on December 19 in terms of the City’s municipal planning by-law.

“Building plans can now be submitted for processing and approval in order to permit the building of the Place of Instruction (public art gallery) to commence on site,” she said

