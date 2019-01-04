File photo: Jason Boud / African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town – Residents with disabilities have been dealt a blow as the City’s Dial-a-Ride service has been delayed by contract procurement woes. The City said there had been a delay in the service, disputing earlier claims the service was no longer functional.

Dial-a-Ride provides a transport service to disabled people who are unable to use public transport because of their physical limitations.

Former Cape Town city council mayoral committee (Mayco) member for transport Brett Herron said he had been notified by members of the public that the service was not operational.

“The denial of mobility and access to those who need it most is unjust and immoral,” Herron said.

He said administrative restructuring could be a reason for the delays.

“An unnecessary retrogressive administrative restructure was pushed through in December 2018 while most residents were on holiday and thus unaware of the new costs and delays that are in store for them.

"Enquiries from the public are indicating that the ill-conceived and expensive restructuring is already collapsing service delivery in Cape Town.”

Herron added that after his resignation, his role as Mayco member of transport was divided between three Mmayco members.

“For hundreds of users, it’s their only form of mobility and access. It's in huge demand and oversubscribed.

"Denying this service leaves people stranded and unable to get to and from work on the first working day of the new year.

"It is shameful and uncaring. I am not sure if the collapse of the Dial-a-Ride service is a symptom of poor oversight and disregard for our differently abled citizens, or an abandonment of the service provision entirely by the new leadership that, given the recent Clifton debacle, seems to be hankering for an unjust past.”

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase said the service was delayed because of an appeals process of the procurement of a new long-term six-year contract. She did not say when the service was expected to be up and running normally.

“The City wishes to apologise to all Dial-a-Ride service users for the inconvenience experienced due to the delay to the start of the service this year,” Purchase said.

“We are working together with the service provider and the provincial regulatory entity to ensure that the service is timeously restored and that users will not have to look for alternative modes of transport.

“A new contract extension has already been signed and the service will be restored as soon as all the necessary due-diligence and approval processes for operating licences and roadworthy tests for each of the 24 vehicles are finalised. This is to ensure that the safety of the users is given priority.”