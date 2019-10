Department concerned about protests as Cape matrics begin exams









File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town – Nearly 60 000 Western Cape Grade12s will today sit for their first matric exams. They join about 74 000 candidates across the country who will write English. Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said yesterday it was all systems go, and a dry run of exams systems had already taken place. “All necessary policy changes were completed long before today. “The security cluster is providing all the necessary support,” Motshekga said.

In the province, 33 122 pupils will write English first additional language, while 22 799 will write English home language.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said protests were a concern but the department had prepared for possible eventualities.

“We are appealing to communities to support all our candidates, both in their studies and revision, as well as allowing for access to and from examination venues,” Hammond said.

She said 62 418 full-time and part-time candidates registered to write their National Senior Certificate exams at 466 exams centres.

The department appointed 1 463 invigilators and 3 381 markers at 10 marking centres.

A total of 790 405 candidates across the country are expected to write until November 28 and 212 pupils entered will write from correctional facilities.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) has urged parents to support matric pupils.

On Friday, Sadag will use Facebook to host a free online #FacebookFriday Q&A, where educational psychologists Dr Joseph Seabi and Khuze Ntakana will answer questions about exams, stress, anxiety, study methods, how to help a teen cope, what parents can do and self-help tips.

Sessions will be from 1pm to 2pm and 7pm to 8pm.

