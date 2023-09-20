Department of Basic Education on track for matric exam preparations

Education quality assurance council Umalusi has expressed satisfaction that not only were assessment bodies on track with preparations for matric final exams, but security measures were strengthened. Umalusi presented its preliminary report on the state of readiness to the portfolio committee on basic education on Tuesday.

The quality assurance body’s Mary-Louise Madalane said based on the observation from the administration of the June exams, Umalusi was confident that the same security measures would be applied as standing requirements for the upcoming National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. A total of 855 607 candidates were registered as of August 31. Of these, 723 877 were full time. “The cohort registered to write the November 2023 NSC examinations have been captured successfully on the Integrated Examination Computers System (IECS).

“All candidates’ registered subjects were also entered successfully. The requirements for registration of candidates were in line with the prescripts of the policies and guidelines. Basic Eduction Department chief director for public examinations and national assessments, Dr Rufus Poliah, told the committee that among security measures was full security compliance at the printing site. “There is 100% compliance on all storage points. We have the highest quality level of invigilator training and 70% monitoring coverage.

“A strict adherence to the marker ratio 1:5 has been implemented and a fully fledged marker management system. “We have improved Interaction with all units involved in exams including security management in reporting and managing irregularities,” said Poliah. He said some cases from last year were still ongoing while actions against principals and teachers were taken.