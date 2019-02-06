Some of the abandoned flamingo chicks that were rescued from a dried-up dam near Kimberley, Northern Cape. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The Department of Environmental Affairs has welcomed the efforts of individuals and environmental groups that are caring for thousands of abandoned flamingo chicks. The chicks were rescued from the privately owned Kamfers dam near Kimberley, Northern Cape, a major breeding site for lesser flamingos.

The rescue operations were headed by Saam Staan, a Kimberley-based NPO.

The chicks, which were abandoned by their parents as the dam ran dry, were taken in by the World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary and Monkey Park in Hout Bay, and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob), among others.

The department said the birds had bred at Kamfers Dam, an engineered breeding site, for the first time in 2008.

“Major threats to the survival of the lesser flamingo are the loss and/or the degradation of its specialised habitat through altered hydrology and water quality, wetland pollution, extraction of salt and soda ash, particularly at its breeding sites, and the disruption of its few breeding colonies by other human activities.

“Other threats include disruption of nesting colonies by predators, poisoning, disease, harvesting of eggs and live birds, and competition for food and breeding sites,” it said.

The department said it would work with other departments to ensure the habitat of the flamingos was not destroyed by human action.

“However, any action taken to rescue these birds needs to take place in a co-ordinated manner, and following the issuing of the necessary permits by the provinces affected by the removal of the birds from their natural habitat, and the provinces to which the birds are reportedly being taken for rehabilitation,” it said.

Sanccob said it was pleased with the progress the chicks had made.

“We are still keeping a watchful eye over the weaker chicks in high care, and will keep you updated on the progress of all of them,” the organisation said.

It said it had been overwhelmed by the support and donations it had received from the public, and its volunteers would care for the chicks for the next two years.

Cape Times