Departments assist with humanitarian aid as various areas flooded

Cape Town - As thousands of families were affected by heavy downpours which caused flooding this past week, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), the Department of Social Development NGOs and various community-based organisations are assisting with humanitarian relief. The City of Cape Town said its departments were still busy with mopping up operations across all affected areas.

“New flooding reports were received via our Disaster Operations Centre in the Philippi area, including a graveyard and the Kampies informal settlement. Where possible, the City’s Roads and Infrastructure Management Services will provide filling materials to assist with the elevation of dwellings’ floor levels, and equipment and resources to clear drainage channels and allow pathways for water flow out of affected areas. Communities are advised to dig trenches to direct flood water into stormwater systems and ensure effective drainage of stormwater from their dwellings,” said the City. “The adverse weather has cleared up since yesterday afternoon. With more rain expected, high risk areas will be closely monitored.” A mudslide in Hangberg, Houtbay, which affected two privately owned properties, was attended to by the City’s Roads and Infrastructure Management Service and the area has since been cleared. According to the local municipality the Human Settlements Informal Settlement Management Department was assisting with relocation of affected households where possible, as well as providing flood kits to households where such kits would help turn around the situation.

